Washington, Brandon Scherff haven't discussed long-term deal since he signed tag

Ethan Cadeaux
·2 min read
WFT, Scherff haven't discussed long-term deal since he signed tag originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team and guard Brandon Scherff are no closer to agreeing to a long-term deal than they were before.

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed the local media on Thursday and said the two sides have not discussed a long-term deal since Scherff signed his franchise tag tender last month.

“Well, that situation hasn’t changed. We’ve got Brandon signed right now, and we’ll see how things go as we go forward," Rivera said. "We haven't talked since he signed."

Scherff, who was named to the 2020 All-Pro squad last season, will play the 2021 season under the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. The 28-year-old will earn just north of $18 million next season as the NFL's highest-paid guard in 2021.

Scherff has expressed his desire to stay in Washington for the entirety of his career multiple times, but long-term contract talks have stalled between both parties for two consecutive offseasons.

Rivera said Thursday that Washington remains "most certainly interested" in signing Scherff to a long-term deal, but that the team will have to "wait and see what happens."

Washington's head coach was also asked about Sahhdiq Charles on Thursday, a rising second-year offensive lineman who played just two snaps as a rookie last season. 

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Charles played left tackle at LSU but could be best suited as a guard in the NFL, particularly if Scherff were to depart from Washington after this season.

Rivera is not sure what position Charles will play for Washington in 2021 but is looking forward to having the offensive lineman healthy and back in the mix this season.

"We’re excited. We’ll see where he fits best for us," Rivera said. "We know he has the ability to play left side, right side, guard or tackle. He’s a young man that has dimension to his game. We’re pretty excited about having him back on the football field."

