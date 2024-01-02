Washington beats Texas in CFP semifinal, advances to national championship game
Washington ousted Texas and will face Michigan for the national title. We enlisted college football great Matt Leinart to break down what makes the Huskies so special.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
After going up nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
