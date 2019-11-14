Washington will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Add Washington to the list of teams that will send a representative to watch Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

It seems unlikely Washington would have interest in Kaepernick with rookie Dwayne Haskins the team’s starter for the rest of this season and into the foreseeable future.

Washington has Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as backups, though their contracts expire after the season. Alex Smith, who is trying to return from a devastating leg injury a year ago, is under contract through the 2022 season.

“Our situation is full at this juncture right now because of the two veteran quarterbacks we have along with Dwayne,” Washington interim coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday. “We have three on our roster where generally a lot of teams just carry two on their roster. We’re really carrying one extra quarterback than most teams normally carry.”

Callahan added that he wishes “the best” for Kaepernick.

Washington assistant Jim Tomsula was the 49ers head coach in 2015, and Washington offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was an assistant in San Francisco in 2016.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season.