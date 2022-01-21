Washington assistant RBs coach Jennifer King continues to make history

Washington assistant running backs coach Jennifer King continues to make NFL history. King is the first African-American female to be a full-time NFL assistant. King’s next accomplishment came when she was the first female to lead a position group when Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan missed a game due to COVID-19 in 2021.

Now, King will coach a position in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, with multiple practices leading up to the game.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post first had the news.

Washington Football Team assistant RBs coach Jennifer King will also be coaching in the @ShrineBowl, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 20, 2022

King is the second woman ever to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl but the first to lead a position. Katie Sowers was an assistant to the head coach in the 2016 East-West Shrine game.

Other Washington coaches will also coach in the game. Assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton will be the offensive coordinator for the East team, while assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs will be the West’s special teams coordinator.

Congratulations to all of Washington’s coaches on this opportunity.