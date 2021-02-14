Washington assistant Jack Del Rio on Tom Brady's side in Lombardi Trophy toss

Jack Del Rio is on Tom Brady's side in Lombardi Trophy toss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Lombardi Trophy was tossed this past week. Not thrown in the trash, but from one boat to another boat by a seven-time Super Bowl Champion more than familiar with the prize.

Tom Brady did a lot of partying this week to celebrate his Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. His cross-boat "pass" on the Hillsborough River in Tampa, though, left some hurt feelings from the family of the man who crafted the trophy.

Lorraine Grohs, whose father, Greg Grohs, was the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994 and crafted the Lombardi Trophy, is demanding an apology from Brady. She believes the now viral trophy toss was disrespectful to her dad.

Lorraine’s hope for an apology from Brady has taken the internet by storm drawing ire and agreement. Jack Del Rio, defensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team, sides with Brady.

Hahahahaha a no no to Lo Lo https://t.co/2X1XTIvVM4 — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) February 14, 2021

Grohs recently stated in an interview, “It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football.”

Del Rio retweeted the interview with his own caption: “Hahahahaha a no no to Lo Lo.”

Del Rio won his own Super Bowl in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens as a linebackers coach. It’s doubtful he ever threw the Lombardi Trophy cross-boat, but he’s on Tom Brady’s side of the argument here. Super Bowl winners have to stick together, right?