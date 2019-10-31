Washington asks NFL for independent review of Trent Williams’ medical care

Washington released a statement Thursday night, hours after Trent Williams‘ critical comments about team doctors.

The team has requested the NFL and NFLPA convene a joint committee to review records and care provided to Williams.

J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports that the team believes the results of the review will “look different” than Williams’ version of events.

The team’s statement reads: “The Washington Redskins have requested that the NFL’s Management Council convene a joint committee with the NFLPA to review the medical records and the medical care given to Trent Williams. We have requested this review under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player’s medical care. The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time. We look forward to the joint committee’s results.”

Williams said he went to team doctors almost six years ago about the growth on his head that he had removed this offseason. He claims doctors told him it was a minor condition at the time, and he accepted that diagnosis while continuing to play.

He said he sought other opinions earlier this year and learned he had Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, a rare, soft-tissue cancer.

The dispute between the team and Williams appears a long way from being resolved.