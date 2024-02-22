Washington at Arizona State basketball picks, predictions, odds, TV, how to watch game

The Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils face off in a Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Tempe, Arizona.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST (9 p.m. EST) and can be seen on ESPN2 (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Washington is 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Arizona State is 13-13 overall and 7-8 in the conference.

Washington is a 2.5-point favorite over Arizona State in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -138 on the moneyline while the Sun Devils are +115.

The over/under for the game is set at 152.5 points.

Analysis: Is Bobby Hurley's future with Arizona State in jeopardy after subpar season?

ESPN: Washington has a 59.5% chance to beat ASU

The site gives Arizona State a 40.5% shot at defeating Washington.

Doc's Sports: Take Arizona State with the points vs. Washington

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Sun Devils on defense are ranked 232nd in the country in PPG surrendered with 73.4. They have forced 13.7 TO's per game and allow teams to shoot 44.7% from the field (246th in the country). The Arizona State defense gives up 32.8% on shots from distance (197 of 601) and opponents are making 70.2% of their free throw shots. They have surrendered 15.1 assists and 41.0 rebounds per contest, ranking them 330th and 361st in Division 1."

'We are so unserious': Arizona State fans anxious over athletic director hire delay

Winners and Whiners: Bet Washington to cover against ASU

Adam Rauzino writes: "Furthermore, the Sun Devils are the stronger defensive team. The Huskies are allowing 101.9 points per 100 possessions while the Sun Devils are only conceding 99.5 points per 100. Also, Arizona State has been scoring an increase in points. They have averaged 74 points in their last four games, well above their season average. Four of the Sun Devils' last five wins have been by at least eight points."

Will Arizona State beat Washington in its Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday?

KOLD.com: Washington 76, Arizona State 74

It writes: "Arizona State is 11-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Washington's 11-9-0 ATS record. The Sun Devils have a 14-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 10-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Arizona State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Washington has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches."

More: NCAA Tournament bracketology projection predicts just two Pac-12 teams in March Madness

Clutch Points: Go with Washington to cover against Arizona State

RB Hayek writes: "Both teams are mediocre. However, Washington has played competitive basketball on the road and Arizona State has not done that well at home. Expect the Huskies to stay in this game and cover the spread on the road."

