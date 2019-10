Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth help preview a clash in the desert between Washington and Arizona. The Huskies are looking to bounce back from a tough loss last week against Stanford while the Wildcats try to remain perfect in Pac-12 play. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android and set alerts to never miss breaking news about your favorite teams.

