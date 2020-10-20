The Washington Football Team claimed defensive end Casey Toohill off of waivers last week, but COVID-19 protocols required them to wait until Tuesday to add him to the 53-man roster.

Washington made the announcement that Toohill is now officially on board and also announced the corresponding move to make space for him. Guard Joshua Garnett has retired.

Garnett was a 49ers first-round pick in 2016 and he started 11 games during his rookie season. A knee injury kept him out for all of 2017 and he was gone from the Niners after playing seven games in 2018. Garnett signed with Washington in August and he’s appeared in three games this season.

Toohill was an Eagles seventh-round pick this year and he played in one game for Philly before being waived.

Washington announces Joshua Garnett’s retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk