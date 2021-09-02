Washington announces 15 players signed to the practice squad
The Washington Football Team announced their official 53-man roster on Tuesday. Washington had to release some talented players to get down to its final 53, including former draft choices.
So, on Wednesday, it was no surprise when the Football Team announced their practice squad that it was comprised of many of the players who were recently released. In fact, all 15 members of Washington’s first 2021 practice squad are players who were with Washington over the summer.
Players like wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick in 2020. Head coach Ron Rivera described how tough it was to release Gandy-Golden on Tuesday. Now, he’s back.
Running back Peyton Barber, who was Washington’s short-yardage back in 2020, is also back.
Washington can sign 16 players to its practice squad, yet announced just 15 players on Wednesday. Washington could opt to fill that spot later.
Here are the 15 players who signed with Washington’s practice squad on Wednesday.
RB Peyton Barber
OL Beau Benzschawel
DE William Bradley-King
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
C Keith Ismael
CB Danny Johnson
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
G Wes Martin
LB Jared Norris
S Jeremy Reaves
DE Bunmi Rotimi
T David Steinmetz
DT Daniel Wise
DT Gabe Wright
C Jon Toth