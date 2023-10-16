Washington among teams making big move forward in NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

This week's USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 has to start with the Pac-12.

Washington's 36-33 win against Oregon pushes the Huskies up to No. 3, behind the unchanged top two of No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Georgia. The Wolverines and Bulldogs had sour moments against Indiana and Vanderbilt, respectively, before pulling away for easy wins against two of the worst teams in the Power Five.

The Ducks didn't drop far, though. Oregon is down just two spots to No. 9 after the close loss. While the two programs are set to join the Big Ten after this season, there is a chance the rivals meet again to decide the final Pac-12 title in league history.

On the other hand, Southern California was finally revealed as College Football Playoff pretenders after a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame. That dumps the Trojans eight spots to No. 21 while lifting the Fighting Irish to No. 19.

USC has had consistent issues on defense since hiring Lincoln Riley but really struggled on offense against Notre Dame, with Caleb Williams tossing three first-half interceptions and setting the tone for a lopsided loss.

One team making a move in the right direction is North Carolina, which steps up to No. 8 after a nice win against Miami. Drake Maye had four touchdown passes, three to receiver Tez Walker, as the Tar Heels' offense continued to play like one of the best in program history.

And among the Group of Five, Air Force moves up five to No. 15 following a 34-27 win against Wyoming. The Falcons have one of the top defensive units in the country and are a real threat to run the table in the regular season.

