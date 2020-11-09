Alex Smith to start for Washington next week after Kyle Allen’s gruesome ankle injury

Alex Smith will return to the starting lineup for the Washington Football Team next week, which will mark his first start in nearly two years.

It’s just not happening the way he would have liked.

Smith will take over in Washington for Kyle Allen, who suffered his own gruesome ankle injury in their 23-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m enjoying every single day and I’ve continued to progress and get better. I’m thankful for that. It’s another step,” Smith said Sunday, via ESPN. “I’m incredibly bummed for Kyle.”

Kyle Allen carted off with gruesome ankle injury

Allen, while trying to scramble away from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers late in the first quarter, fell to the ground and had his leg hooked behind him awkwardly.

Allen’s left foot was planted on the ground at the time, and was sent dangling awkwardly as he was brought down. He was later diagnosed with a small fracture and dislocated ankle after being carted off and placed in a medical boot. Peppers, who apologized after and said he didn’t hook Allen’s leg on purpose, was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

"A ton of emotions going on for me right then," Smith said, via ESPN. "I knew Kyle was down and knew it was serious once he stayed down. You get ready to roll and all of a sudden you see them bringing out an air cast and the cart. I know that routine well. I'm trying to lock it in, but feeling for Kyle."

Smith took over for Allen the rest of the game. He finished throwing 24-of-32 for 325 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

Despite the interceptions, Washington coach Ron Rivera said that Smith will get the start next week for their matchup with the Detroit Lions — which will be Smith’s first true action after his devastating leg injury in 2018, something that required 17 surgeries and nearly cost him both his leg and his life.

"I was very pleased with [Smith's performance]," Rivera said, via ESPN. "It was exciting to watch him get out there and do what he did. Unfortunately, with the interceptions, he tried to make things happen and unfortunately bad things happened."

