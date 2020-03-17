Washington has agreed to terms with its second linebacker of the week.

They came to an agreement to re-sign Jon Bostic on Monday and the agents for Kevin Pierre-Louis told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that their client agreed to terms with Washington on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.45 million.

Pierre-Louis spent last season with the Bears and played a leading role on special teams while also playing 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 37 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

Pierre-Louis has also played for the Seahawks, Chiefs and Jets since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2014.

Washington has also reached agreements with guard Wes Schweitzer and cornerback Kendall Fuller since the negotiating window opened on Monday.

Washington agrees to terms with Kevin Pierre-Louis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk