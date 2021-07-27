Washington agrees to 3-year extension with tight end Logan Thomas

For the second consecutive day, the Washington Football Team has locked up a core player with a contract extension.

Mike Garofolo of the NEL Network first reported that Washington had agreed to a three-year extension with tight end Logan Thomas. Terms were not immediately available.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a three-year extension for TE Logan Thomas, sources say. After a breakout year in 2020 with 72 catches, the former QB who made a successful position switch gets paid. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2021

On Monday, Washington agreed to a four-year deal with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Thomas, who was a star quarterback at Virginia Tech, transitioned to tight end in 2016. He spent time with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills before signing a two-year contract with Washington in March 2020.

He would proceed to have a breakout season in 2020, recording 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns as Washington’s No. 1 tight end.

Two of the big offseason priorities for the WFT were to get deals done with Allen and Thomas. Washington’s front office was proactive and reached deals with each key starter just before training camp.

Now, the team can turn its full attention to the 2021 season.