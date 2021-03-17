Washington agrees to 3-year, $42 million deal with former Bengals CB Will Jackson III

A day after CB Ronald Darby left the Washington Football Team to sign a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos, Washington is now bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals CB Will Jackson III.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is for 3-years, worth $42 million total, with $14 million per year. $26 million of that is guaranteed.

This deal is a bit more expensive than Darby, since he signed a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos.

Jackson is now getting paid more per-year than Kendall Fuller as well, who singed a 4-year, $40 million deal last season.

In his four years with the Bengals, Jackson has had a total of 3 interceptions and 41 passes defended. He will step into the CB2 role across from Fuller and help add some much-needed depth to the defense.