Washington adds versatile WR Dyami Brown in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A common theme so far in the Washington Football Team's 2021 NFL Draft is versatility and the selection of North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown with the No. 82 pick continues that trend.

Another year

Another third round

🔥 Another weapon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oOPXHnpgKx — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 1, 2021

Brown is a pass-catcher who can do multiple things within the offense and line up at multiple spots. With a 6-foot-1 frame and 4.4 speed, he has the ability to work on the outside and create some explosive plays.

That was evident in his final two seasons in Chapel Hill, as he collected over 100 receptions for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. In both of those campaigns, his average yards per reception was at least 20.0.

Brown, however, can also find success in the slot using his speed and route-running abilities. That potential to work all over the field is similar to what free-agent signing Curtis Samuel brings to the team. Terry McLaurin can also succeed inside and out as well.

In fact, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted that Brown's pro comparison is McLaurin, which has to be music to the ears of every fan and member of the front office in Washington. Ryan Fitzpatrick is probably pleased as well.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Clearly, Brown fits the mold of what Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner are looking for on that side of the ball. He can be moved around in the scheme and provide a big-play ability that hasn't always been present in years past. ESPN's Todd McShay speaking on ABC noted Brown's particular strength at finding balls in the air and adjusting to catches.

Brown also continues the trend of Washington grabbing skill players in the third round of the NFL Draft. The last two were McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, and that seems to have worked out pretty well.