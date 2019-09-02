Washington adds second ex-Eagle in as many days

Washington might just need the help. But a little inside information can’t hurt.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Washington is signing defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to its 53-man roster.

Cut by the Eagles, Hester passed through waivers unclaimed.

Washington also claimed former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood off waivers yesterday, meaning they have a guy on each side of the ball who has spent the offseason with their Week One opponent.

Hester may also come in handy in Week Three when they play the Bears, as he’s the guy who tipped Cody Parkey’s playoff field goal attempt, and the Bears have been twitching ever since.