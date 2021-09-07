Washington adds running back Jonathan Williams to the practice squad

For the third time since October, the Washington Football Team is signing running back Jonathan Williams.

Williams was a fifth-round selection of the Buffalo Bills back in 2016 after a standout college career at Arkansas. After one year with the Bills, Williams was released and spent parts of the next four seasons with the Broncos, Colts, Saints, two stints with the Lions and Washington.

Williams first signed with Washington’s practice squad in Oct. 2020 before the Lions signed him to their active roster later that month. Williams was released by Detroit and re-signed to Washington’s practice squad on Dec. 31.

He was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January but was waived during Washington’s final round of cuts last week. Washington added Williams on Monday after the Las Vegas Raiders signed Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad to their active roster.

Williams has 334 career rushing yards and two touchdowns since entering the league in 2016.