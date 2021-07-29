Washington adds Justus Reed and Nick Guggemos to training camp roster

The Washington Football Team signed a pair of players to their training camp roster on Thursday morning before practice.

Justus Reed is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He was waived in June. Reed played his senior season at Virginia Tech, where he recorded 28 tackles, including nine for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Reed had a bit of a long college career. He began at Florida in 2014 before injuries derailed him. From there, he would go to Youngstown State, where he would spend the next three seasons and earned All-Missouri Valley first-team honors in 2019.

Reed transferred to Virginia Tech as a graduate student in 2020.

Washington also signed tight end Nick Guggemos. Guggemos is a 6-foot-5, 231-pound tight who played collegiately at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

Guggemos signed with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2021 NFL draft but was released one month later. Guggemos spent three years away from football and participated in the University of Minnesota’s pro day earlier this year, where he impressed with his speed and athleticism.

Guggemos was signed after Washington waived Deon Yelder on Monday, and Tyrone Swoopes did not report to training camp.