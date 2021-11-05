Washington adds center Keith Ismael to active roster

The Washington Football Team lost starting center Chase Roullier for the season earlier this week with a leg injury. Veteran Tyler Larsen will now replace Roullier as Washington’s starting center for the remainder of the season.

On Thursday, Washington added some familiar depth by promoting center/guard Keith Ismael from the practice squad. A fifth-round pick out of San Diego State, Ismael will now be Washington’s primary backup to Larsen.

Ismael was on the active roster for the last two games but was not eligible to be called up again without being signed to a normal player contract. At the end of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, he played in three snaps when left guard Ereck Flowers went down with an injury.

After this week’s bye, Washington hosts Tampa Bay in Week 10. The team expects to get All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff, right tackle Sam Cosmi and Flowers back for the game.

Ismael was a part of Washington’s final cuts before the season, but the team immediately signed him to the practice squad once he cleared waivers.