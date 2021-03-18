Washington addresses need at linebacker by signing former Giant David Mayo

Washington addresses need at LB by signing David Mayo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has addressed its need at linebacker by signing a player that head coach Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with.

Linebacker David Mayo -- who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers under Rivera -- has signed with Washington, the team announced on Thursday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

We've signed LB David Mayo and C Tyler Larsen. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 18, 2021

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2015, Mayo spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants prior to signing with Washington.

In 2019, Mayo turned in the best campaign of his career, starting 13 games for the Giants and finishing with career highs in tackles (82), sacks (two) and tackles for loss (five). Following that season, Mayo signed a three-year extension with New York.

However, the linebacker saw a reduction in playing time in 2020, starting just two games for the Giants and appearing in 11. Big Blue released Mayo in March with multiple years remaining on his contract.