Washington addresses need at linebacker by signing former Giant David Mayo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Cadeaux
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington addresses need at LB by signing David Mayo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has addressed its need at linebacker by signing a player that head coach Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with.

Linebacker David Mayo -- who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers under Rivera -- has signed with Washington, the team announced on Thursday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2015, Mayo spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants prior to signing with Washington.

In 2019, Mayo turned in the best campaign of his career, starting 13 games for the Giants and finishing with career highs in tackles (82), sacks (two) and tackles for loss (five). Following that season, Mayo signed a three-year extension with New York.

However, the linebacker saw a reduction in playing time in 2020, starting just two games for the Giants and appearing in 11. Big Blue released Mayo in March with multiple years remaining on his contract.

Recommended Stories

  • Washington re-signs Kyle Allen, signs Tyler Larsen

    Quarterback Kyle Allen is officially back with the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports Allen signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday, which was expected because Allen was barred from negotiating with any other team once the tender was in place. He’ll be part of a quarterback [more]

  • Washington adds to offensive line by signing another ex-Panther, Tyler Larsen

    Tyler Larsen played under Washington head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina.

  • Jason Campbell and Fred Smoot on Washington signing Curtis Samuel

    Former Washington Football Team players Fred Smoot and Jason Campbell joined Washington Football Today to discuss the team's latest free-agent acquisitions.

  • Let's Talk: NFL free agents and traded players speak up

    Now that the muzzles have been removed for NFL team executives and the players they either re-signed or added in free agency, Thursday was a time for explanations and reflections. Yes, there were more transactions: Miami acquiring wide receiver Will Fuller, Las Vegas getting running back Kenyan Drake while Denver bid adieu to RB Phillip Lindsay. New England bringing back LB Kyle Van Noy, Buffalo grabbing QB Mitchell Trubisky, and Tennessee getting All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox.

  • Nick Sundberg announces he won't be returning as Washington's long snapper

    The long snapper has been in Washington since 2010.

  • Source: 17-game season a done deal for 2021

    With new TV deals in place, the NFL will have a new-look regular season. For the first time since 1978, the NFL will expand the total number of games that count from 16 to 17. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will adopt 17 games for 2021. Earlier today, Commissioner Roger [more]

  • New Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick shares secret to keeping his epic beard

    Ryan Fitzpatrick shared with the media his secrets to keeping his epic beard maintained.

  • Report: David Moore signs with Panthers, emphasizes Seahawks need at WR

    Moore heads to Carolina after four seasons with the Seahawks.

  • Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

    Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas. Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, [more]

  • AP source: Raiders sign WR John Brown to 1-year deal

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Two people familiar with the deal say the Raiders reached agreement on the deals on Wednesday at the start of the new league year. Brown will earn $3.75 million with incentives that could raise it to $5.5 million, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Adam Caplan, who first reported the deal.

  • Washington reportedly tried to trade for new WR Curtis Samuel in 2020

    Ron Rivera has had his eyes on Curtis Samuel for a long time.

  • Troy Hill agrees to deal with Browns to become sixth Rams defender to exit

    Troy Hill will rejoin former Rams teammate John Johnson in the secondary of the Cleveland Browns next season. The cornerback became the sixth Rams defender to exit this offseason.

  • Disney+ To Stream Animated Segment Of 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

    Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has quietly edited out an animated segment from the infamous 1978 debacle, “The Star Wars Holiday Special,” so it could stream on Disney+. A Long Time Ago ... : “The Star Wars Holiday Special” was the first spinoff of the 1977 landmark film, and its bizarre mix of “Star Wars” characters with unlikely sitcom shenanigans — including Beatrice Arthur singing to the denizens of the Mos Eisley cantina — was met with universal scorn. And time has not healed the wounds inflicted on viewers: In 2020, Mark Hamill facetiously requested President Donald Trump pardon it. For most “Star Wars” fans, the one bright spot in the production was “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee,” an animated sequence involving several of the characters from the original film, while introducing bounty hunter Bobo Fett, who would later be part of “The Empire Strikes Back.” This was the only segment of “The Star Wars Holiday Special” in which George Lucas had involvement — he wrote the segment’s screenplay — and the animation was produced by Nelvana Ltd. in Toronto, which later created the “Star Wars”-inspired television shows, “Droids” and “Ewoks.” In A Galaxy Far, Far Away ... : “The Star Wars Holiday Special” has never been commercially released in any home entertainment format, although bootleg copies have circulated for many years. The animated segment appeared as an Easter egg on the 2011 “Star Wars: The Complete Saga” Blu-ray release. Disney+ did not formally announce “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee” was being streamed as a standalone offering, but included the title in a slate of April 2 debuts that include other “Star Wars”-related works including: “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor,” “Star Wars: Clone Wars, Volumes I & II” and “Star Wars: Ewoks, Season 1 & 2.” (Bobo Fett in “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee.” Photo courtesy Wookieepedia.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Moviegoers Help 'Avatar' Regain All-Time Box Office ChampionshipNHL Returns To ESPN After 16 Years Away© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NFL reaches new 11-year broadcast agreement with TV partners; Amazon Prime lands Thursday night games

    The NFL and its TV partners have reached an 11-year broadcast agreement. One major change: Amazon Prime will get Thursday night games.

  • Russia demands Twitter delete MBK media account, news website says

    Russia has demanded that Twitter delete the account of MBK media, a news website critical of the Kremlin, for what it said was a violation of Russian law, MBK said on Wednesday. MBK said it was accused of posting content from Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and which Moscow labelled as undesirable and banned under a law adopted in 2015. MBK, which Russia blocked in 2018, is financed by Khodorkovsky.

  • Why Jared Goff will cost the Rams $2.5 million more than expected in 2021

    Jared Goff will now have a dead cap hit of $24.7 million in 2021 due to an agreement between the Rams and Lions.

  • Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DL Larry Ogunjobi

    The Cincinnati Bengals made another splash in free agency.

  • Terry McLaurin is fired up by Washington's addition of WR Curtis Samuel

    Terry McLaurin is excited to have his college roommate joining him in Washington.

  • Patriots Talk: Bill Polian on Bill Belichick and the Patriot Way

    Bill Polian joins Tom E. Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss why Bill Belichick is still doing things the Patriot Way.

  • Report: Keanu Neal drawing ‘preliminary interest’ from six teams

    The Falcons let their former first-round pick, safety Keanu Neal, hit free agency without a contract or franchise tag designation.