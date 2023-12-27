Washington AD took shot at Texas in comments earlier this year

The Washington Huskies’ athletic director has a chip on his shoulder about big brands in college football. Earlier this year, Washington AD Troy Dannen took a shot at a couple of those big brands. Texas caught a stray punch in the process.

Dannen said the following about teams who have bigger athletic budgets than Washington.

“If budgets won championships, Ohio State and Texas would win everything — and they haven’t won much lately.”

Washington hasn’t exactly been the model of success in college football. The team last won a national title in 1991. Their only other title came in 1960. That Dannen felt emboldened enough to bash the Ohio State Buckeyes is an interesting move as the Buckeyes have been one of the three or four best programs of the last decade. The Buckeyes have made five playoff appearances and won a national title over that span.

The other team Dannen mocked stands as Washington’s next opponent. As if the team needed more motivation, the Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to avenge last season’s bowl loss to the Huskies and reach the national title game.

Do recruiting budgets win national titles? High budget programs have certainly had the most success over the last decade despite Texas’ struggles since 2010. Perhaps Washington can buck the trend. We’ll see if the Huskies can cash Dannen’s check in this season’s playoff.

University of Washington AD Troy Dannen: "If budgets won championships, Ohio State and Texas would win everything — and they haven't won much lately." Dannen then went on to say it was more about the people rather than the money that makes UW special. I’m not sure why the… pic.twitter.com/HkpRuqe3N8 — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) October 12, 2023

