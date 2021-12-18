Washington actives Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and 2 others from COVID list

The Washington Football Team received some rare good news this week on Saturday when the team announced it had activated four defensive linemen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Among those activated were defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat. Sweat, who had been on injured reserve before being placed on the COVID list, was also eligible to return to practice.

In addition, defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill were also activated from the COVID list, giving Washington three of its top four defensive ends back on the roster.

The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DT Jonathan Allen

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill The Washington Football Team designated the following player to return to practice:

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who is currently on IR, was also activated from the COVID list, and he will revert back to IR.

Even better for Washington, no new players were added to the COVID list for the first time all week.

Washington was scheduled to play at Philadelphia Sunday, but the NFL moved the game to Tuesday due to the WFT’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Washington and the Eagles will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.