Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke off reserve/COVID-19 list before matchup with Cowboys

The Washington Football Team brought quarterback Taylor Heinicke back on Thursday, just in time for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys that’s critical in keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Washington activated Heinicke — along with linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway — off its reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday morning . Heinicke is expected to start against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Both Heinicke and Kyle Allen missed Washington’s rescheduled 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which led to Garrett Gilbert getting the start.

Gilbert, who was signed from the New England Patriots’ practice squad just days before, went 20-of-31 for 194 yards in the loss. Though he completed nine of his first 13 passes on the night and led them to a 10-0 lead, Washington ended up dropping its second straight game.

Heinicke has thrown for 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions so far this season, his second in Washington. Though Heinicke’s return certainly helps, Washington still has 15 players out on their reserve/COVID-19 list — including several key defensive players.

Washington currently sits with a 6-8 record, though has won five of its last seven to get back into the NFC playoff picture. A win against all three NFC East opponents to close out the season — starting against the Cowboys on Sunday, where they’re listed as a +10.5-point underdog on BetMGM — is critical to make it into the postseason.