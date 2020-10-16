Washington activates RG Brandon Scherff from Injured Reserve

Washington activates Brandon Scherff of injured reserve — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 16, 2020





The news that we’ve all been waiting for has finally come out; The Washington Football Team is elevating RG Brandon Scherff from the injured reserve to the active roster.

Scherff has been on the IR for the last three weeks, but he is likely to return to his spot at the starting RG spot this weekend against the New York Giants, which will give a major boost to the Washington offensive line when they need it to most. The former Pro-Bowler will have a new cohort at the guard position as well, with it being reported that rookie Saahdiq Charles is expected to start at LG this weekend, getting his first NFL start.