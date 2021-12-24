Washington activates Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller and Kyle Allen off COVID-19 list

Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller among those activated from WFT COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team activated defensive secondary starters Kam Curl and Kendall Fuller as well as backup quarterback Kyle Allen off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

The Washington Football Team activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

QB Kyle Allen

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

CB Kendall Fuller — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 24, 2021

The team also activated reserve linebacker Milo Eifler, who played in half the defensive snaps in Washington's Week 14 loss to the Cowboys at FedEx Field. That was also Allen's only appearance for Washington this season where he completed four of nine passes late in relief of Taylor Heinicke.

Second-year safety Curl and former Super Bowl champion cornerback Fuller have totaled 164 combined tackles between them and each has a sack this season.

The news comes a day after Taylor Heinicke was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both Heinicke and Allen were unable to clear the NFL's health and safety protocols before Washington's Week 15 loss in Philadelphia, leaving Garrett Gilbert under center as the Burgundy and Gold fell to 6-8 on the season.

Four players remain on Washington's reserve/COVID-19 list. That list includes now five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who was placed in protocols Monday, and linebacker Cole Holcomb, who was placed on the Covid list Thursday.

Washington travels to Dallas for a huge Sunday Night Football showdown.