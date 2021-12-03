Washington activates Darryl Roberts from injured reserve

Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is back in concussion protocol, his third time in the protocol this season. He missed the Week 4 game with his first concussion of the season and Week 10 with concussion symptoms from practice after the bye.

The team placed St-Juste on injured reserve Friday.

He has played nine games with three starts, seeing 318 snaps on defense and 94 on special teams. St-Juste has not played on defense since Week 8.

Washington activated cornerback Darryl Roberts off injured reserve to take St-Juste’s roster spot. Roberts went on injured reserve after injuring his quad in Week 5.

Roberts returned to practice Nov. 17.

Roberts saw action on special teams in two games before his injury. He had 211 tackles and four interceptions in 67 games for the Jets and Lions before joining the Washington Football Team.

Washington also announced it has signed fullback Alex Armah to the practice squad.

