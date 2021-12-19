Washington activates Cam Sims, Daniel Wise from COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team received more good news Sunday morning when wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive lineman Daniel Wise were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington still has 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including top quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

Sims had his best game of the season in the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. He finished with three receptions for 69 yards and this incredible touchdown reception, which should be a contender for catch of the year.

Wise has seen his snaps increase in the last four games, including playing a career-high 70 snaps in Week 14 vs. Cowboys.

The league updated the COVID-19 protocols over the weekend, allowing asymptomatic vaccinated players not to be tested.

If Heinicke or Allen can’t clear protocols in the next 24 hours, it’s likely Washington starts new signee Garrett Gilbert at quarterback. Washington signed Gilbert off the Patriots’ practice squad Friday. Learn more about Gilbert here.