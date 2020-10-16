The Washington Football Team is getting a big piece of its offensive line back this weekend.

Right guard Brandon Scherff has been activated from injured reserve. Scherff returned to practice on Wednesday and will be eligible to play against the Giants this weekend.

Scherff went on the list with a knee injury he suffered in Week Two, so he’s back in action the first week that he’s eligible to return.

The Football Team cleared space on the roster for Scherff by placing cornerback Greg Stroman on injured reserve. He’s been sidelined by a foot injury suffered in Week Four. He’s played one defensive snap and 25 special teams snaps this season.

Washington activates Brandon Scherff from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk