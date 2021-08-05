Washington is getting closer to clearing its reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Football Team activated right guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne on Thursday, the team announced.

Scherff went on the list on Saturday. Payne went on the list on Sunday.

Both players are critical pieces for Washington in 2021. Scherff is a starting guard playing on his second consecutive franchise tag. Payne just had his fifth-year option picked up in the spring after three successful seasons to begin his career.

With those two activations, Washington now has just two players left on COVID reserve: receiver Curtis Samuel and offensive tackle David Sharpe. While Payne was the Football Team’s seventh player to go on the list on Sunday, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, cornerback Chris Miller, and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas have also come off the list this week.

Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk