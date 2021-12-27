Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Cole Holcomb from COVID reserve

It may be too late to help their playoff chances, but the Washington Football Team is getting more players back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Washington announced on Monday that guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Cole Holcomb, and center Tyler Larsen have been activated from the list. Larsen was placed on injured reserve after coming off the COVID list.

Scherff missed the last two games and he has missed six games overall this season. He’s playing out his second straight season under the franchise tag, so the next two weeks could be his final ones as a member of the team he joined as the fifth overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Holcomb started the first 14 games of the year before missing Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cowboys. He has 120 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown before going on the reserve list.

Larsen started three of his nine games and is now out with an Achilles injury.

