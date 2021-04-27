Washington acquires guard Ereck Flowers from Miami

Ereck Flowers didn’t quite work out for the New York Giants when they selected him No. 9 overall back in 2015. Just one month into his fourth season, the Giants released Flowers, and he would spend the rest of that season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, in 2019, Flowers signed with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. Instead of playing offensive tackle for Washington, former offensive line coach Bill Callahan moved Flowers to guard.

Changing positions worked well, leading Flowers to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins after the 2019 season.

Now, after just one season in Miami, Flowers is back in Washington, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Dolphins and Washington have agreed to a swap of late-round draft picks.

The #Dolphins and Washington Football Team are in agreement on a trade to send guard Ereck Flowers to WFT in a deal involving a swap of late-round picks, sources say. The deal is being finalized. Frees up some money for Miami, while giving Washington an OL to compete to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

Before Flowers left Washington, he started at left guard in 2019, where he played well. Veteran Wes Schweitzer started 13 games at left guard for the WFT in 2020 and did an admirable job. With Flowers back, Schweitzer would likely move back into a utility role.

Flowers should move right back into his left guard role, giving Washington strong depth across the offensive line.

Next up for the Washington Football Team is the 2021 NFL draft which begins on Thursday. Washington appears intent on selecting an offensive tackle in the early rounds, further strengthening a unit that exceeded expectations in 2020.