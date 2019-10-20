Washington and 49ers scoreless at halftime

During a day in which Washington president Bruce Allen would probably say the weather is damn good, the offense is not.

The 49ers and Washington are locked in a scoreless tie at halftime, with neither team able to do much other than slip around in the rain and the mud.

The 49ers got a solid fourth-down stop on Washington at their own 28, and the day has seen missed field goals by both sides and very little success throwing the ball.

The two teams have combined for a whopping 53 yards through the air (Case Keenum 43, Jimmy Garoppolo 10), and the only truly interesting thing is Adrian Peterson rushing 14 times for 57 yards so far.