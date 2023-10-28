Washington 2025 three-star prospect is on USC basketball’s radar screen

Legend Smiley, a promising 6-foot-5, 180-pound sophomore shooting guard, is a target for USC basketball. The two-guard for Garfield High School in Seattle is on USC’s radar for the 2025 recruting class.

Roydell Smiley, his father, played at Garfield High alongside Brandon Roy and Will Conro. He then played at USC for two years after leaving an Iowa-based junior college.

Legend Smiley has offers from Washington, Washington State, UNLV, Utah State, Montana, USC, Gonzaga, LSU, Alabama, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Utah and Pepperdine.

Legend averaged 12.8 points per game, 5 rebounds and 5 assists last season. He ranks as the 147th best player in the nation, the 23rd best shooting guard and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington.

2025 6'5 PG/SG Legend Smiley from Seattle Rotary gives me an update on his recruitment: Interests: LSU, Gonzaga, Alabama, Utah, USC, Oregon, Cal, Boise State, Pepperdine, Minnesota & Virginia Offers: San Francisco, Washington, Seattle U, Utah State, Weber State, Montana, UNLV pic.twitter.com/rIEqAPwV3e — Jake Lieberman (@jakelieberman2) October 20, 2023

