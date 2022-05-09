Washington 2023 cornerback latest to receive Notre Dame offer

Recruiting never stops. Seriously, it does not and for Marcus Freeman and the Irish, they have already done a phenomenal job in the new head coach’s first full recruiting cycle. At the current moment the group of twelve commits ranks as one of the best, if not the best, collection of recruits in the country.

Freeman and his staff aren’t stopping now, as evident by their latest offer out to Washington defensive back Jasiah Wagoner, a six-foot and 170-pound cornerback. Already committed to the All-American Bowl in January, the defender now can add a Notre Dame offer to his growing impressive list.

Wagoner, already held offers from Texas, Oregon, Penn State and other prior to the Irish making the call. Although the current Notre Dame ‘23 class is heavy on defenders, there is not one player committed at Wagoner’s position.

