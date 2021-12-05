Washington up 14-6 after Antonio Gibson touchdown

The Washington Football Team scored early in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they were shut out for all of the second and third quarters while the Raiders cut their lead down to one point.

We’re now in the fourth quarter in Las Vegas and Washington has stretched their lead back out. Antonio Gibson caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke and Washington is now up 14-6 with just over 13 minutes left to play.

The touchdown came at the end of a nine-play, 75-yard drive that featured Washington’s biggest offensive play of the game. Heinicke hit tight end Logan Thomas, who scored their first touchdown, for a 35-yard gain and he also had a seven-yard scramble to convert a third down a few plays before Gibson got into the end zone.

The Raiders have not been able to find their way to the end zone and they’ll need to if they’re going to keep this one from going Washington’s way.

