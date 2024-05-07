Washburn tennis teams earn NCAA bids, set to host first round

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men and women’s tennis teams have both punched tickets to the 2024 NCAA tournament.

After a 19-4 season and MIAA Championship victory, the men locked up the No. 1 seed in the tournament’s Central Region for their fifth straight tournament appearance. The women’s team earned the No. 2 seed after finishing the season 19-5 with a trip to the MIAA tournament semifinals, marking its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Both programs are coached by Kirby Ronning, who’s in his fourth season at Washburn.

“I am really proud of our players and the work they’ve put into this season,” Ronning said. “We’ve built up a lot of momentum this year, last season winning both conference championships. For our men’s team, that was a goal to repeat and our women had a really challenging schedule this year and had a lot of good wins. We’re very happy to be hosting both regional matches.”

Ichabod men’s tennis will host No. 4 Harding in the opening round on May 13. Ichabod women’s tennis will host the winner of No. 3 Missouri Western and No. 6 Southeastern Oklahoma State on May 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.