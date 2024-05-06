Washburn softball earns NCAA tournament bid

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn softball is going dancing for the sixth time in program history after receiving a bid to the 2024 NCAA tournament.

After posting a 37-16 record this season, the ‘Bods earned the No. 6 seed in the Central Regional. They’ll face MIAA rival and No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma in the opening round in Claremore, Oklahoma, which begins May 9. Washburn and Central Oklahoma both made the semifinals in the MIAA tournament.

This is the third time head coach Brenda Holaday has led the Ichabods to the NCAA postseason since 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.