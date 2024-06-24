Washburn Rural’s DeLeye makes USA U21 volleyball team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn Rural volleyball star got her name called to the big stage.

Brooklyn DeLeye – a two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year – was named to the USA U21 national volleyball team on Monday.

In April, DeLeye was named one of 20 finalists for the team. That pool was cut down to 12 on Monday, with DeLeye included as one of five outside hitters.

The honor comes after a breakout first season with Kentucky, where DeLeye was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

She will represent Team USA at the NORCECA Continental Championship that runs from June 23 to July 1 in Toronto.

DeLeye led Kentucky volleyball with 416 points and 391 kills in 2023 en route to an SEC championship.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.