Washburn’s Ginter and Mead hoping to cement legacy with strong finish

TOPEKA (KSNT) It would be objectively absurd to say Marrit Mead and Jaycee Ginter haven’t done enough for Washburn softball.

The local duo has broken records and made history left and right for several seasons now. After starting at Washburn in 2021, time is ticking on the college careers of this legendary pair of Ichabods.

Before their senior campaigns even began, Ginter and Mead combined for five All-American selections. With one series left in the 2023 regular season, their numbers are already off the charts.

Ginter, a Shawnee Heights graduate, has struck out more batters than anyone else in program history with 779 and counting. She can hit, too. The former T-Bird ranks ranks seventh all-time on the program’s RBI leaderboard with 128.

Mead, a Santa Fe Trail product, has the best batting average and the most hits of any Ichabod… ever.

“It’s definitely been fun,” Ginter said. “We played club ball kind of throughout high school and now in college. So, kind of making our way through Washburn, [we’re] having a good time.”

They’ve changed the program and the expectation within it.

“I think it’s important to leave it better than you found it and I think that’s something Jaycee and I have both definitely done,” Mead said. “Making it a very recruit-able place to come because it is such a good place to play and go to school and stuff like that.”

Again, they’ve given Washburn softball all of themselves for four seasons now. However, if there was one way to make a fantastic impact even better… it’d be a rivalry win and then a postseason run. Washburn visits in-state foe Emporia State on Saturday to wrap up the regular season before chasing its goals in the MIAA tournament and hoping to lock up a spot in the NCAA tournament.

