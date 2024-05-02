Washburn baseball lands nine on All-MIAA teams

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn baseball fielded an entire team of all-conference selections in the 2024 season.

Nine Ichabods – including two first-teamers and a gold glove recipient – were named to All-MIAA teams on Thursday.

Outfielder Payton McHarg and infielder Cash Jay picked up first-team honors. McHarg is currently tied for first in the country in home runs with 20, while Jay boasts a team-high 21 doubles.

New restaurant at Billard Airport terminal revealed in Topeka

First baseman Cale Savage and shortstop Jett Buck picked up second-team honors, catcher Hayden Priest third-team and Cooper Calgren (pitcher), Griffin Huiatt (pitcher), Cal Watkins (second baseman) and Connor Scott (outfielder) all on the honorable mention team.

Scott received a nod on the Gold Glove Team as an outstanding defensive player.

Washburn begins the MIAA tournament as the No. 5 seed, taking on No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma in a three-game series starting May 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.