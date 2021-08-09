How—and When—to Wash Blueberries for Max Freshness

Blueberries in small bowl

To wash or not to wash your produce, that is the common question. But if you're talking about fresh fruit, the answer is almost always yes. Sure, every now and then you get a fruit like banana, guarded from dirt and pesticides by a thick peel. Still, the go-to answer is to wash. And with some small delicate fruit, like bursting-ripe blueberries, washing (and storing), becomes a little more intricate.

When it comes to removing potential pesticide residue from blueberries, the name of the game is to prevent smashing and bruising in the process. Timing is also important when it comes to freshness. We tapped experts in New Jersey, a state that grows some of the most renowned blueberries in the country, for their best tips and an authoritative method on how to wash blueberries. Here's everything you need to know.

Why You Need to Wash Blueberries

Unlike banana or even citrus fruit, blueberries don't have a peel to protect them. They are fully exposed to the hazards of growing, harvesting, shipping, and storing. Through this exposure, unwanted additions could be introduced.

"We recommend the washing of berries to remove any debris, soil, bacteria, or residues that may be on the berry surface from the growing, harvesting, and handling activities involved with getting this fruit from the farm to your table," says Meredith Melendez, an Agriculture & Natural Resources County Agent and an assistant professor at Rutgers.

Melendez says that whether blueberries are organic, conventional, hydroponic, from the market, or from a neighbor, they should always be washed the same way.

When to Wash Blueberries

Blueberries (and other produce) should not be washed as soon as they're brought home. Rather, they should be washed shortly before they're eaten. Instead, when you bring home your blueberries, inspect them and discard any berries showing mold or decay (composted, ideally). Why? "To prevent the spread of decay organisms onto adjacent berries," Melendez explains. Then store them in the the fridge (more on this later) if you don't intend to eat them.

"We recommend washing produce just prior to consumption, because washing produce then putting it in the fridge can shorten shelf life due to increased moisture levels." Melendez says. Waiting keeps berries fresher!

How to Wash Blueberries

Start with clean hands. Then be sure to keep the blueberries from touching the kitchen sink throughout the process, which tends to be dirty. Empty blueberries from their container into a colander to make the washing process easier and to reduce risk. Turn on your sink, letting cool water flow. "Berries should be washed gently under cool running water, moving the berries around to allow the water to run across all sides of the berries," she says. "If using a colander, you can move the berries with your hands for as long as needed to fully wash the berries," she adds. Once you've given berries a long, thorough rinse, dry them in the colander with a cloth or paper towels. Then they're ready to eat!

Again, she recommends washing blueberries right before consumption. The fridge and/or cool water should give blueberries a slight or deep chill, not only preserving and cleaning them but making them ideal for eating.

How to Store Blueberries After Washing

After washing and drying your blueberries, store them in a breathable container in the very coldest part of your fridge (usually the very top or very bottom) where the temperature is just about freezing. This placement is best for storing berries before washing, as well:

"Berries will have the longest shelf life if they are stored in a refrigerator that has a temperature of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit," Melendez says. "When held at this temperature, berries can be expected to hold their quality for about two weeks from harvest."

Should You Ever Wash Blueberries with Vinegar or Salt?

No, you should not. Melendez says that you should skip washing blueberries with vinegar or salt, as well as with "products advertised as fruit washes," as there isn't "evidence that these are more beneficial than just using water." Simple tap water does the trick.