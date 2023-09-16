Wasco rolls past McFarland 49-8 in SSL opener

Sep. 16—WASCO — Already celebrating his 34th birthday, Chad Martinez's day got a whole lot sweeter on Friday night.

The seventh-year Tigers head football coach was treated to his team's most complete performance of the season and then was serenaded with a "Happy Birthday" by his players in the end zone following 49-8 victory over McFarland in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams.

"It definitely makes the birthday end right," Martinez said. "Not that the guys needed extra motivation, but they got it. It was really cool, the guys were all excited and it was a cool experience."

Wasco (2-2) opened the game by recovering an onside kick and then scored four plays later on a 25-yard run by Noah Lopez, the first of a perfect 7 for 7 on scoring drives for the Tigers in the game, which was played with a running clock the entire second half.

"The first one's good, now we just have to put the second one together because like I said, the game's are going to get tougher, they're going to get more physical, but we just have to keep rolling as long as we can," Martinez said.

The Tigers forced the Cougars (2-3) to punt on their first two drives, which were both followed by rushing touchdowns. Lopez scored on a 15-yard run and Michael Dominguez followed with a 34-yard scoring run that gave Wasco a 21-0 lead before McFarland even had a first down.

"It's tough, I mean hats off to Wasco," first-year McFarland coach Nortm Brown said. "They deserve to win. They outplayed us right from the kickoff. Coming out with an onside kick. We prepared for it, but we didn't execute it. We knew it was coming because they've been doing it all year.

After a slow start, the Cougars started moving the ball late in the opening quarter, and moved the ball deep into Tiger territory twice, but McFarland turned the ball over on three straight drives, and each time, Wasco went on to score touchdowns.

McFarland had a first down at the Wasco 15 early in the second quarter, but fumbled on the 11 and Elijah Gonzales recovered.

Wasco moved the ball 89 yards on 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Azaiel Marquez to make it 28-0. Marquez had 71 of his game-high 92 yards on the drive.

Sophomore Simon Granados halted McFarland's next drive with an interception. Three plays later, Tigers quarterback David Manzo tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Richard Guerrero to build the lead to 35-0. Granados' older brother, senior Juju Grandados recovered the onside kick to open the game.