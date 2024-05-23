Wasatch holds off Roy to win 5A soccer title, 1-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Wasatch boys soccer dynasty continues.

The Wasps won their second straight and third state soccer championship in the last four years, beating Roy in the 5A title game at America First Field Thursday afternoon, 1-0.

The defensive battle looked like it was heading for overtime and possibly penalty kicks, but Jayden Cosper found the back of the net with just two minutes left in regulation to give Wasatch the championship.

“Once I saw it go in, my heart was going through the roof,” Cosper said. “We probably came out a little nervous, but we always find a way to win.

“I always dreamed of winning a state championship,” said midfielder Marc Carillo. “And I not only win one, but I win three. I’m just grateful to be a part of this. This is a dynasty right here.”

Jackson Medina earned the shutout in goal for Wasatch, who finished a perfect season with a record of 18-0. The Wasps have now won 31 games in a row and 35 of its last 36 games.

“They played their hearts out,” said Wasatch head coach Lance Cosper. “They played really hard, but give it to Roy. They gave us a heck of a game. “31 games in a row now. We’re rolling. We’re only going to lose 5 or 6 seniors, so we’re going to be good next year again.”

The Royals end the year with a record of 14-4. Wasatch’s last loss was on April 11, 2023 to Spanish Fork.

