Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

Julius Erving joined "Posted Up" this week and toward the end of our interview, the discussion of Dr. J’s top players of all time came up and sparked a huge debate across social media.

“My first team is like Oscar Robertson and Jerry West, I got Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Elgin Baylor,” Erving told Yahoo Sports. “That second team, Magic, Michael, Larry, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar … those guys … they would be my second team. And a lot of people would argue that LeBron … [muffled] … you know it's crazy to kind of pick him on the third team."

The 71-year-old Hall of Famer’s list is comprised of players he grew up watching as a kid or played against during his time in the ABA and NBA. As for why LeBron was snubbed, Erving explained further why he didn’t make the cut.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams...”@JuliusErving doesn't have LeBron on his top-two All-Time NBA teams 👀



“When you look at LeBron and anybody he sort of picks with him … he played with so many guys. He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of superteams being put together. When he put together the team in Miami, he put together that team in Cleveland as well and put together a team in Los Angeles. So he can pick his own team, I’m not going to pick his team. I’m not saying nothing bad about LeBron.”

While it’s true that players weren’t picking their teammates, historically, superteams have always existed in one form or another. Championship teams might have never been labeled as superteams, but it’s hard to find a title contender that didn’t have multiple All-Stars on its roster.

Do you think LeBron was snubbed from Dr. J’s first and second teams? Vote below:

