Was game-ending pick-6 Tom Brady's last pass as a member of the Patriots?

The New England Patriots’ season is over. They lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, 20-13, in the AFC wildcard round, the first time in an incredible nine years they won’t be in the conference championship.

But with the Patriots’ season over, the Brady’s career with the team over as well?

Pick-6 and out?

Backed up on their own goal line, with 15 seconds to play, Brady looked to Mohamed Sanu at the 10. Sanu and Tremaine Brock, tangled up, batted the ball and Logan Ryan came sprinting in, intercepted the ball and ran it the short distance for the game-sealing pick-6.

With Brady’s contract set to expire in the coming weeks, it may have been his last pass in front of the home fans at Gillette Stadium and his last pass attempt as a member of the Patriots.

Though Brady has said on numerous occasions that he wants to play until he’s 45, at this moment there’s no guarantee that will be in New England, and there are signs that point to him going elsewhere to finish out his career, such as Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen putting their Boston-area home on the market in August.

“I just came off the field,” Brady said on Saturday night when asked about what’s next and his process on deciding his future.

The end? Did New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walk off the Gillette Stadium field for the last time on Saturday night? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Asked later he said, “I love the Patriots ... There’s nobody that’s had a better career than me being for them. I’m very blessed and I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Saturday was the 326th game of Brady’s career, regular-season and playoffs, and it marked the first time he’s ever thrown pick 6s in back-to-back games — in the second quarter of last week’s loss to Miami, Brady had a pass picked by Dolphins’ safety Eric Rowe, who returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. It had been two years since Brady had an interception returned for a score.

