Was Ezekiel Elliott down before he fumbled? Key call goes against Cowboys vs. Saints
Ezekiel Elliott converted a fourth-down run, but the New Orleans Saints still took possession.
Elliott fumbled as he plunged through the line on a fourth-and-1 and the Saints recovered. It seemed like the call could get reversed on replay, however.
When Elliott dove through the line for the first down, it seemed his elbow might have hit the ground before he fumbled. The ball was being pulled out by Saints safety Vonn Bell as Elliott went down. It was very close.
Presumably because the call on the field was a fumble, it stood after replay review. There needs to be conclusive evidence to overturn the call, and it’s hard to say there was clear evidence Elliott was down. Cowboys fans might argue.
New Orleans got a field goal after that fumble to end the first half and took a 9-3 lead into halftime. It was a tight game, and a close call didn’t help the Cowboys’ cause.
