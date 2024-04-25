Warwickshire sign Pakistan all-rounder Jamal

Aamir Jamal impressed on his Test debut against Australia in December [Getty Images]

Warwickshire have confirmed the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Aamir Jamal as an overseas player.

The 27-year-old will be available until the end of the T20 Blast group stages and could make his County Championship debut against Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Jamal joins his international team-mate Hasan Ali at Edgbaston.

He made his Test debut in December, taking 6-111 in Australia's first innings in the first Test in Perth, before scoring 82 batting at nine in the third Test in Sydney.

“He really captured the cricket world’s attention in Australia,” said Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen.

“He took the Aussies on with good pace, bounce, and a combative approach, all attributes you want in a fast bowler.

“Pat Cummins was named Player of the Series but you could have made a very strong argument for Jamal to have been awarded that title."

Jamal has taken 94 wickets in 31 First Class matches so far in his career as well as 37 wickets in 37 T20 matches. His batting average is over 21 across both formats.

“When we found out Aamir was available we did our due diligence and made an offer," Larsen added.

“He’s jumping out of his skin to be on the park on Friday. He was on the same Pakistan training camp with Hassan so we know he’s fit and strong.”