Warwick’s Hayden Rucci signed with Miami Dophins as undrafted free agent

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Warick high school alumni and Lititz, Pennsylvania native Hayden Rucci signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

The tight end Rucci played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2020-2023, appearing in 36 collegiate career games. Rucci had 17 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown.

At Warwick Rucci was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and three-star by 247 Sports and ESPN. Rucci was named first-team All-Lancaster-Lebanon League as a junior and senior and second-team all-conference as a sophomore.

As a senior Rucci served as team captain, making 30 catches for 645 yards and eight touchdowns. Rucci completed his high school career with 58 catches for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Rucci’s father Todd Rucci played for Penn State and was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. His father spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots. Rucci’s brother, Nolan Rucci is a current offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.