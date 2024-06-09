Warwick advances to state semifinals with five set thriller over Pennridge

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Warwick was one set away from a District III championship a few weeks ago, and now they’re one win away from potentially exacting revenge in the 3A state championship game.

The Warriors faced off with Pennridge in the 3A boys volleyball state quarterfinals Saturday morning and survived a thriller, beating the Rams 3-2 (25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13).

“It was awesome, just a battle the whole game, both sides played very well,” Warwick head coach Foster Lobb said. “Pennridge definitely gave us a really tough challenge and just played it so well, tight to the end there were almost no mistakes.”

“It was going to be who’s going to earn a point rather than who’s going to make the first error, which is a fun game to watch, so really proud of our side for sticking it out,” Lobb said.

Warwick will face Shaler in the PIAA 3A state semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Altoona High School, while Central York will face Parkland Tuesday at 5:30 at Cocalico in the other 3A semifinal.

